Home Teams Accomplish a FIRST in MLB History

Courtesy of Associated Press:

Home sweep home.

When the Seattle Mariners beat Baltimore 6-5 in 10 innings — one of four walk-off wins on Tuesday night — it marked the first time in baseball history all 15 home teams won on the same day.

Viewing every game as a 50-50 proposition independent of all others, STATS figured the odds of a home sweep on a night with a full major league schedule at 1 in 32,768.

Now that’s home cookin’!

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the previous record for most games on a single day in which every home team won was 12, set on May 23, 1914. There were three major leagues back then, and on that day, home teams won in the National (four games), American (four) and Federal (four) leagues.

STATS said home teams had gone 11-0 on six occasions — three in the 1800s. The most recent occasion was Sept. 16, 1989.

“Without saying, it’s more difficult on the road,” said manager Bruce Bochy of the World Series champion Giants. “There’s got to be a slight advantage to playing at home, and I think your good teams play well at home, they win at home.”

No place like home MLB home teams went 15-0 on Tuesday, marking the first time that has happened with a full slate involving all 30 teams. The previous record, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, was 12-0 on May 23, 1914. HOME ROAD Wins 15* 0 Runs 80 32 ERA 1.94 4.90 * Includes 4 walk-off wins

Cleveland and Miami also needed extra innings to come out on top in their own ballparks. Other winners were: Toronto, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Minnesota, St. Louis, Arizona,San Diego, San Francisco, the New York Mets, the Chicago Cubs, theChicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seven home teams trailed at one point during their games, and four — Seattle, Cleveland, Miami and Minnesota — won in their final at-bat.

Four visiting teams got shut out: Atlanta at Tampa Bay; Colorado by the Mets; the Angels against the White Sox; and the Nationals at Dodger Stadium.

The last time home clubs went undefeated on a day with more than one game was Aug. 28, 2008, when they posted an 8-0 record. More recently, on April, 2, 2013, road squads went 7-0, according to STATS.

Arizona and Tampa Bay joined the majors as expansion franchises in 1998, bringing the total to 30 teams.

In the last game to finish, Seattle squandered a three-run lead in the eighth inning against the Orioles before Austin Jackson‘s bases-loaded single down the right-field line won it for the Mariners at Safeco Field.

“I still didn’t know if it was fair even when he called it,” Jackson said. “I guess it hit the chalk and the rest is history.”

