MTV’s Chanel West Coast is standing up against police brutality, saying this isn’t a race thing, but a cop thing.

The Ridiculousness host posted the bruises she received from her altercation with “cops” on Twitter, but there’s one problem with her rant – the guys who cuffed her weren’t police. TMZ reports they were security guards hired by 1OAK. If you didn’t know, Chanel was placed under citizen’s arrest for getting into an altercation with another woman at the L.A. nightclub.

Chanel’s rant was epic, though.

I was assaulted by police last night for no reason and have bruises all over my arms. pic.twitter.com/stUpOyPA1Y — Chanel (@chanelwestcoast) August 5, 2015

Police have gotten out of fucking hand in this country!!! This shit ain't a race issue its a cop issue!!!! Time to put an end to this!!! — Chanel (@chanelwestcoast) August 5, 2015

I was violently held by 2 huge men cops last night for nothing and have bruises all over my arms…… — Chanel (@chanelwestcoast) August 5, 2015

Last night I witnessed police brutality first hand and I'm completely outraged. There are real criminals out there and I'm getting arrested? — Chanel (@chanelwestcoast) August 5, 2015

A lot of White people got behind Chanel’s cause.

@chanelwestcoast so true! I'm so sorry this happened to you bb :( — OTRA TODAY (@dylanoboybands) August 5, 2015

However, others wanted the star to know this is still, indeed, a race issue.

@chanelwestcoast Lucky you weren't black, you wouldn't be alive to tweet about your experience. — Danielle Shree (@singingangel_p) August 5, 2015

What’s your take?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter

Chanel West Coast Says Police Brutality Isn’t A Race Thing…She Has The Bruises To Prove It was originally published on globalgrind.com