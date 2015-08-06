Entertainment News
Chanel West Coast Says Police Brutality Isn’t A Race Thing…She Has The Bruises To Prove It

MTV’s Chanel West Coast is standing up against police brutality, saying this isn’t a race thing, but a cop thing.

The Ridiculousness host posted the bruises she received from her altercation with “cops” on Twitter, but there’s one problem with her rant – the guys who cuffed her weren’t police. TMZ reports they were security guards hired by 1OAK. If you didn’t know, Chanel was placed under citizen’s arrest for getting into an altercation with another woman at the L.A. nightclub.

Chanel’s rant was epic, though.

A lot of White people got behind Chanel’s cause.

However, others wanted the star to know this is still, indeed, a race issue.

What’s your take?

