D*ck Slip Confessions: Zoe Kravitz & Chelsea Tyler Text About Fathers’ #PenisGate Convo

We all got a piece of Lenny Kravitz after his pants ripped on stage at a Monday night concert in Sweden, leaving his pierced penis exposed and blowing in the wind.

Following the mishap, rock n’ roll legend Steven Tyler slid up in Lenny’s texts like: “Dude…No underwear and pierced…F–k me.. You never showed me that shit.” No chill button, at all.

It didn’t occur to us that #penisgate would bond the musicians’ famous daughters, Zoe Kravitz and Chelsea Tyler, but that’s exactly what happened. Chelsea reportedly hit up Zoe to discuss the hilarious conversation their fathers had following Lenny’s dick slip.

Us Weekly dishes:

“So our dads talking about d—ks on social media is cool,” Kaneholler musician Chelsea texted Zoe on Tuesday, Aug. 4, along with the see-no-evil monkey emoji.

“What?! Oh no…Twitter? Oh god…hahha #penisgate,” Zoe responded in a series of texts, seemingly unaware of the hilarious conversation that occurred between Lenny and Steven after the “Fly Away” singer accidentally flashed his penis on stage Monday night in Sweden.

Lenny Kravitz is still one of the sexiest men alive. Let him – and his penis – live.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

[caption id="attachment_4231111" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Venturelli / Getty[/caption] When it comes to fashion, Zoe Kravitz can literally do no wrong. The actress has managed to transform herself into a style icon right before our eyes, and we've appreciated every level of the evolution. But where does a style icon like Zoe get her style inspiration from? Her dope  a*** parents of course. https://www.instagram.com/p/BhpLO6bB2Pf/   Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz are already fashion gods in their own individual right, so the flyness they exuded a couple was pretty unmatched at the time. It's safe to say that Zoe got it honestly. https://www.instagram.com/p/BgA5XKhhyj-/   The Big Little Lies star once said about her style: "I'm pretty much a thrift shop gal. Flea markets on Sundays. My style is very inspired by both my parents, so we all have the same taste. You can tell when someone is driven by labels. If something is couture, they think it's important and wear it and sometimes make a terrible fashion mistake. People are shocked that I know so little about designers." When she first hit the scene as an actress in 2006, Zoe's style was very cozy, bohemian and free spirited. These days, not much has changed about her laid-back, down to earth style  — but the star has upgraded her overall image to match her more mature, posh lifestyle. https://www.instagram.com/p/BhMoebWhKIt/   We're not the only ones who've noticed  Zoe's glo' up over the years. Back in 2015, InStyle gave her the Breakthrough Style Award, and her mom, Lisa Bonet, presented it to her. ICONIC. https://twitter.com/Booth/status/658844070672863232 In honor of Zoe celebrating her Dirty Thirty today, check out these classic photos of the star's flawless style evolution.

D*ck Slip Confessions: Zoe Kravitz & Chelsea Tyler Text About Fathers’ #PenisGate Convo was originally published on globalgrind.com

