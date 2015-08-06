D*ck Slip Confessions: Zoe Kravitz & Chelsea Tyler Text About Fathers’ #PenisGate Convo

We all got a piece of Lenny Kravitz after his pants ripped on stage at a Monday night concert in Sweden, leaving his pierced penis exposed and blowing in the wind.

Following the mishap, rock n’ roll legend Steven Tyler slid up in Lenny’s texts like: “Dude…No underwear and pierced…F–k me.. You never showed me that shit.” No chill button, at all.

It didn’t occur to us that #penisgate would bond the musicians’ famous daughters, Zoe Kravitz and Chelsea Tyler, but that’s exactly what happened. Chelsea reportedly hit up Zoe to discuss the hilarious conversation their fathers had following Lenny’s dick slip.

Us Weekly dishes:

“So our dads talking about d—ks on social media is cool,” Kaneholler musician Chelsea texted Zoe on Tuesday, Aug. 4, along with the see-no-evil monkey emoji. “What?! Oh no…Twitter? Oh god…hahha #penisgate,” Zoe responded in a series of texts, seemingly unaware of the hilarious conversation that occurred between Lenny and Steven after the “Fly Away” singer accidentally flashed his penis on stage Monday night in Sweden.

Lenny Kravitz is still one of the sexiest men alive. Let him – and his penis – live.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

