Drake Reunites With His Old “Degrassi” Buddies At Toronto Movie Premiere

We wish that we could have this moment for life, because at this very moment, Drake is at his absolute hunkiest.

The “Back To Back” rapper, who is in the middle of a hip-hop-beef-turned-war, took some time to reunite with his old Degrassi buddies on Wednesday. Once recognized as Jimmy Brooks on the hit show about troubled teens in Toronto, Drake no longer looks like the young boy he played – but his cast mates haven’t really changed much.

Drizzy was spotted at the web comedy series We Are Disorderly premiere, relaxing in his city alongside Daniel Clark, who played Sean Cameron, Lauren Collins, who played Paige Michalchuk, and Adamo Ruggiero, who played Marco Del Rossi.

Needless to say, Drake wore his new championship ring and a huge smile on his face throughout the entire event. Check out some photos of the Degrassi reunion above.

Drake Reunites With His Old “Degrassi” Buddies At Toronto Movie Premiere was originally published on globalgrind.com

Close