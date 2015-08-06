Music NOW
Puff Daddy Feat. Pharrell Williams “Finna Get Loose” (NEW VIDEO)

P. Diddy is channeling his inner Puff Daddy for the time being – after all, who had better moves than Puffy in ’98?

The music mogul is “Finna Get Loose” and wants the rest of the world to join his dance party, as he and Pharrell perform at an underground club in their new music video for the hit song.

Showcasing a live band and dancers, Diddy admits that this is the track he’s been trying to make for 15 years.

Now that’s he’s finally made it, he also wants us to know: “A record that makes people feel good. It is truly a blessing. You make music to affect people in an emotional way, and it is really great when you affect them in a positive way.”

“Finna Get Loose” will be on Puff Daddy & The Family’s highly anticipated No Way Out II. Watch the video above and let us know what you think.

