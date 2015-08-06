Busta Rhymes takes his time at the gym very seriously, in case you couldn’t already tell.

The iconic “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” rapper was at Steel Gym in Manhattan on Wednesday, when he allegedly got into an altercation with another member of the establishment and reportedly threw a protein shake at him.

Busta has been arrested and charged with assault following the incident.

TIME reports:

There’s been no confirmation yet regarding the cause of the fight, the particular brand of protein—likely a whey composite—used in the assault or the status of the victim.

This is a developing story…

SOURCE: TIME | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

Busta Rhymes Arrested, Charged With Assault After Throwing Protein Shake At Gym Member was originally published on globalgrind.com