National
Home

Busta Rhymes Arrested, Charged With Assault After Throwing Protein Shake At Gym Member

Leave a comment

Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes takes his time at the gym very seriously, in case you couldn’t already tell.

The iconic “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” rapper was at Steel Gym in Manhattan on Wednesday, when he allegedly got into an altercation with another member of the establishment and reportedly threw a protein shake at him.

Busta has been arrested and charged with assault following the incident.

TIME reports:

There’s been no confirmation yet regarding the cause of the fight, the particular brand of protein—likely a whey composite—used in the assault or the status of the victim.

This is a developing story…

SOURCE: TIME | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

justin bieber mugshot

25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

25 photos Launch gallery

25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

Busta Rhymes Arrested, Charged With Assault After Throwing Protein Shake At Gym Member was originally published on globalgrind.com

arrested , assault , Busta Rhymes , gym , manhattan , Rappers

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close