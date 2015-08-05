It’s not often celebrities admit to getting some plastic surgery done, but Snooki is giving us a rare occassion.

The Jersey Shore star posted a new photo to her Instagram, and right away fans could tell that her lips looked pretty different. Sure enough, she admitted to getting her lips plumped surgically, and shared the story with her followers.

She captioned the photo:

First session of lip plumps and it’s just fabulous. I’ve always hated my thin lips and never thought I had the balls to get needles in my lip to perfect them but I did! Trust me girls, I was terrified to get my first “procedure” ever done, but it wasn’t terrible at all! And I hate needles! I love my “natural beauty” , but being able to enhance my lips to make me feel better about myself is life. 💯💯💯💯

She also posed with the doctor who did the first session of work on her lips, writing on the photo, “Welp I did it kids! Tried my first lip plumping and so doing more 😛 #noshame thanks doc for not killing me @drkassir”

Snooki isn’t the only one who has admitted to getting her lips plumped this year, as Kylie Jenner also confessed to getting lip fillers a few months ago.

What do you think of Snooki getting some work done on her lips?

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Snooki Admits To Getting Her Lips Done & Explains Insecurities was originally published on globalgrind.com

