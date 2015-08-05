Entertainment News
Home

Snooki Admits To Getting Her Lips Done & Explains Insecurities

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

It’s not often celebrities admit to getting some plastic surgery done, but Snooki is giving us a rare occassion.

The Jersey Shore star posted a new photo to her Instagram, and right away fans could tell that her lips looked pretty different. Sure enough, she admitted to getting her lips plumped surgically, and shared the story with her followers.

She captioned the photo:

First session of lip plumps and it’s just fabulous. I’ve always hated my thin lips and never thought I had the balls to get needles in my lip to perfect them but I did! Trust me girls, I was terrified to get my first “procedure” ever done, but it wasn’t terrible at all! And I hate needles! I love my “natural beauty” , but being able to enhance my lips to make me feel better about myself is life. 💯💯💯💯

Instagram Photo

She also posed with the doctor who did the first session of work on her lips, writing on the photo, “Welp I did it kids! Tried my first lip plumping and so doing more 😛 #noshame thanks doc for not killing me @drkassir”

Snooki isn’t the only one who has admitted to getting her lips plumped this year, as Kylie Jenner also confessed to getting lip fillers a few months ago.

What do you think of Snooki getting some work done on her lips?

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Snooki Admits To Getting Her Lips Done & Explains Insecurities was originally published on globalgrind.com

instagram , lips , plastic surgery , snooki , surgery

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close