Cuteness Overload: Stephen Curry Shares Precious Sister Moment Between Riley & Ryan

Riley Curry is now a big sister, and rather than doubling the trouble in the house for Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha, she is making sure baby Ryan feels right at home.

The NBA star posted the cutest photo ever to his Instagram this afternoon, displaying big sister Riley giving a kiss to the family’s newest bundle of joy.

It looks like Steph couldn’t hold in his gushing feelings, as he captioned the photo with a ton of heart eye emojis, which most everyone else who saw it felt too.

While Riley is already a fun little handful, we know that she will be sure to be the best big sister ever. We can’t wait to see these two in action.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Every Time Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley Stole The Spotlight 26 photos Launch gallery Every Time Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley Stole The Spotlight 1. #mcm #mce #thinkigotthehashtagsright !!! @wardell30 yesssssssssssssssss! Source: 1 of 26 2. What a morning! Spilled orange juice all over ourselves at breakfast and two minor toddler melt downs! We're still smiling though!!! ITS NAP TIME Source: 2 of 26 3. Such a wonderful day. My two love muffins. ☺️😍 Source: 3 of 26 4. "Let's make faces mommy!" Source: 4 of 26 5. Baby girl on her weekly horseback riding lesson. We Gotta invest in some boots for the Ranch. Messing up my UA's lol Source: 5 of 26 6. Feeding Abigail the calf last week at Riley's lesson. Thank you @coeurdela for capturing this! Source: 6 of 26 7. Pumpkin Patch kind of Day with my ladies! I got a nice workout in following baby girl through the bounce mazes! #strawberry Source: 7 of 26 8. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from the Curry family. A lot to be thankful for... Source: 8 of 26 9. Tough night in LA but who can't smile afterwards seeing my Baby girl had the exclusives on last night! Ice-Cold ClutchFit Drives. #RileyEditions Source: 9 of 26 10. Started this USA road trip. Ready to go but Gonna miss seeing these 2 everyday. #daddyneedshisgirls Source: 10 of 26 11. Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter! She's blessed us with so many laughs and memories so far and can't explain how much I love this little girl. She woke up to a room full of balloons and her family ready to celebrate. Hope she had some idea of what's going on! #2 Source: 11 of 26 12. Had a great time with the fam today on this beautiful resurrection Sunday. Miss you @wardell30 ... Check out Riley's foot pop! Hello 6 month belly... @kicknitcoseezy was in the house too! Source: 12 of 26 13. Last nights family affair! 3.14 #matchymatchy Source: 13 of 26 14. So excited to be halfway there!!! I know these next 4 1/2 ish months are going to fly by!!! 😘😘😘 so grateful Source: 14 of 26 15. That face! Those lips! 😍😍😍 #whyareyougrowinguponme Source: 15 of 26 16. Had THE best little date with my baby girl! #mommydaughtertime Source: 16 of 26 17. Love my little girl!!!!! 😍😍☺️ Source: 17 of 26 18. I can't thank the lord enough for my little family. I'm the happiest girl on the planet.... Thank you @coeurdela ! Source: 18 of 26 19. Xoxo Source: 19 of 26 20. Pumpkin patchin' it yesterday with Riley and @wardell30 ... A sweet strawberry in a field of pumpkins. Source: 20 of 26 21. My heart can't really take much more 😍😍😍 Source: 21 of 26 22. Morning bliss... feeling blessed. Source: 22 of 26 23. New shoes Source: 23 of 26 24. "You talking to me?!" #rayban #babysunnies #finallyfit Source: 24 of 26 25. My little bumblebee :) Source: 25 of 26 26. Amazing Source: 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Every Time Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley Stole The Spotlight Every Time Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley Stole The Spotlight

Cuteness Overload: Stephen Curry Shares Precious Sister Moment Between Riley & Ryan was originally published on globalgrind.com