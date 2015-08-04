Cuteness Overload: Stephen Curry Shares Precious Sister Moment Between Riley & Ryan

Riley Curry is now a big sister, and rather than doubling the trouble in the house for Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha, she is making sure baby Ryan feels right at home.
The NBA star posted the cutest photo ever to his Instagram this afternoon, displaying big sister Riley giving a kiss to the family’s newest bundle of joy.
It looks like Steph couldn’t hold in his gushing feelings, as he captioned the photo with a ton of heart eye emojis, which most everyone else who saw it felt too.
While Riley is already a fun little handful, we know that she will be sure to be the best big sister ever. We can’t wait to see these two in action.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
Every Time Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley Stole The Spotlight
Every Time Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley Stole The Spotlight
1. #mcm #mce #thinkigotthehashtagsright !!! @wardell30 yesssssssssssssssss!Source: 1 of 26
2. What a morning! Spilled orange juice all over ourselves at breakfast and two minor toddler melt downs! We're still smiling though!!! ITS NAP TIMESource: 2 of 26
3. Such a wonderful day. My two love muffins. ☺️😍Source: 3 of 26
4. "Let's make faces mommy!"Source: 4 of 26
5. Baby girl on her weekly horseback riding lesson. We Gotta invest in some boots for the Ranch. Messing up my UA's lolSource: 5 of 26
6. Feeding Abigail the calf last week at Riley's lesson. Thank you @coeurdela for capturing this!Source: 6 of 26
7. Pumpkin Patch kind of Day with my ladies! I got a nice workout in following baby girl through the bounce mazes! #strawberrySource: 7 of 26
8. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from the Curry family. A lot to be thankful for...Source: 8 of 26
9. Tough night in LA but who can't smile afterwards seeing my Baby girl had the exclusives on last night! Ice-Cold ClutchFit Drives. #RileyEditionsSource: 9 of 26
10. Started this USA road trip. Ready to go but Gonna miss seeing these 2 everyday. #daddyneedshisgirlsSource: 10 of 26
11. Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter! She's blessed us with so many laughs and memories so far and can't explain how much I love this little girl. She woke up to a room full of balloons and her family ready to celebrate. Hope she had some idea of what's going on! #2Source: 11 of 26
12. Had a great time with the fam today on this beautiful resurrection Sunday. Miss you @wardell30 ... Check out Riley's foot pop! Hello 6 month belly... @kicknitcoseezy was in the house too!Source: 12 of 26
13. Last nights family affair! 3.14 #matchymatchySource: 13 of 26
14. So excited to be halfway there!!! I know these next 4 1/2 ish months are going to fly by!!! 😘😘😘 so gratefulSource: 14 of 26
15. That face! Those lips! 😍😍😍 #whyareyougrowinguponmeSource: 15 of 26
16. Had THE best little date with my baby girl! #mommydaughtertimeSource: 16 of 26
17. Love my little girl!!!!! 😍😍☺️Source: 17 of 26
18. I can't thank the lord enough for my little family. I'm the happiest girl on the planet.... Thank you @coeurdela !Source: 18 of 26
19. XoxoSource: 19 of 26
20. Pumpkin patchin' it yesterday with Riley and @wardell30 ... A sweet strawberry in a field of pumpkins.Source: 20 of 26
21. My heart can't really take much more 😍😍😍Source: 21 of 26
22. Morning bliss... feeling blessed.Source: 22 of 26
23. New shoesSource: 23 of 26
24. "You talking to me?!" #rayban #babysunnies #finallyfitSource: 24 of 26
25. My little bumblebee :)Source: 25 of 26
26. AmazingSource: 26 of 26
Cuteness Overload: Stephen Curry Shares Precious Sister Moment Between Riley & Ryan was originally published on globalgrind.com