Cuteness Overload: Stephen Curry Shares Precious Sister Moment Between Riley & Ryan

Riley Curry is now a big sister, and rather than doubling the trouble in the house for Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha, she is making sure baby Ryan feels right at home.

The NBA star posted the cutest photo ever to his Instagram this afternoon, displaying big sister Riley giving a kiss to the family’s newest bundle of joy.

It looks like Steph couldn’t hold in his gushing feelings, as he captioned the photo with a ton of heart eye emojis, which most everyone else who saw it felt too.

While Riley is already a fun little handful, we know that she will be sure to be the best big sister ever. We can’t wait to see these two in action.

