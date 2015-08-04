Khloe Kardashian is playing no games when it comes to her year-round summer body, and she’s making sure we get to see that.

The 31-year-old reality starlet already blew us away with her spread on Complex Magazine last week, and now she’s serving us more heat on the cover of Women’s Health.

Showing off her new signature “revenge body” on the mag’s cover, Khloe flaunts her toned stomach and in-shape legs, before readers get a chance to read her interview.

On her new body:

“Yeah, it’s a revenge body. But it’s just as much for all my critics who called me ‘the fat one’ for my entire existence.” And even Kanye West has taken notice.

When she got into tip-top shape:

“It was toward the end of our union, and there was so much drama. I needed a release. At first it was so hard. It was baby steps, but I started feeling so much better.”

On Kanye West calling her for his Fashion Week show:

“I was like, ‘Did you mean to call Kylie?’ And he was like, ‘No, I’m calling you. Your body vibes are my influence this year.’”

On not eating whatever she wants:

“I’m not going to put on a bikini, sit on the floor with my legs crossed, and eat a burger. When I see my little sisters do that, I’m like, ‘Ugh, these b*tches.’ I know they’re not doing it on purpose. This is how they really eat and it’s so annoying,”

To read more of Khloe’s interview, head over to Women’s Health. What do you think of her figure?

SOURCE: Women’s Health | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Take That: Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her “Revenge Body” On The Cover Of Women’s Health was originally published on globalgrind.com