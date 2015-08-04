Entertainment News
#TagTeam: 20 Photos Of Rihanna & Melissa Doing BFF Ish

Rihanna and BFF Melissa spotted in NYC 2015

What are all the riches in the world without a bestie to share them with?

Whether you need a shoulder to cry on, someone to take the perfect selfie with, or a partner-in-crime, best friends are always right there to cosign your awesomeness and badassery. Take Rihanna and Melissa Forde, for example.

Not only do they match each other’s fly, they do so while traveling the world together and making memories we’re sure they’ll never forget. Melissa is always promoting the newest RiRi fragrance, music video, or song – and who takes better photos of the worldwide superstar?

Rihanna’s always got her right-hand by her side and shows Mel’s entrepreneurial dreams nearly as much attention as she shows her own. They’re basically conquering the world together.

If you don’t have a bestie, go get you one STAT. In the meantime, check out RiRi and Melissa tag teaming against, well, pretty much planet Earth, in the gallery below.

And if you think you can squirm your way into their twosome, think again:

Instagram Photo

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram

Rihanna and BFF Melissa spotted in NYC 2015

#TagTeam: 20 Photos Of Rihanna & Melissa Doing BFF Ish was originally published on globalgrind.com

