This morning on Kyle & Rachel with B. Lord, Brad and RJ entered the studio willing to do anything for One Direction tickets.
The CHALLENGE: First to ERECT a 57-piece LEGO sculpture wins the tickets.
WINNER: BRAD IN THE TIE-DYE!
Here are the photos from #ErectionForOneDirection
