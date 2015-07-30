radio now old
#ErectionForOneDirection

This morning on Kyle & Rachel with B. Lord, Brad and RJ entered the studio willing to do anything for One Direction tickets.

The CHALLENGE: First to ERECT a 57-piece LEGO sculpture wins the tickets.

WINNER: BRAD IN THE TIE-DYE!

Here are the photos from #ErectionForOneDirection

Erection

Erection

Erection

Erection

Erection

Erection

Erection

Erection

Erection

