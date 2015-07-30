‘Law and Order’ Director Arrested and Charged with Child Pornography

Westchester County District Attorney Janet DiFiore made the announcement via press release, and detailed how an investigator from her office downloaded child pornography traced back to an IP address that originated from Alexander’s home.

E! News can confirm that the 42-year-old has been charged with one felony count of promoting a sexual performance by a child, as well as one felony count of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

Alexander is currently being held on $10,000 bail and is due in court on November 19. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Aside from Law & Order fame, Alexander also made a name for himself in the television world with his work on Rescue Me and Blacklist.

Just last month, Alexander was elected the second vice-president of the Directors Guild of America. E! News reached out to both the guild and Alexander’s representative. While his rep had not returned our request for comment, the guild said they currently have no comment.