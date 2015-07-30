Entertainment News
Home

The 5-Year Plan: Here’s What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like 5 Years Ago

Leave a comment

2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront

What’s your five-year goal? Where do you see yourself in five years?

We’ve all said, asked, or wondered these questions, but have you ever stopped to think about how much you’ve really changed in the past five years?

While we don’t have any pictures of you (and we know you don’t want to see what we look like) we do have photos of some of your favorite celebrities, and my, how they’ve changed. Some quite a lot.

Kylie Jenner went from a pretty innocent-looking teenage girl, to a new and improved version of her sister Kim. And Rihanna went from an edgy island chick to quite possibly the sexiest bad gyal on the planet.

We picked 20 of our favorite transformations, and went back five years in time to see exactly how they’ve changed.

Do you think their five-year plan came true? Let’s find out.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kylie Jenner

Now & Then: What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like In 2010

20 photos Launch gallery

Now & Then: What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like In 2010

Continue reading Now & Then: What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like In 2010

Now & Then: What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like In 2010

The 5-Year Plan: Here’s What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like 5 Years Ago was originally published on globalgrind.com

5 year ago , beyonce , Jaden Smith , kylie jenner , throwback thursday , Transformation

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close