The 5-Year Plan: Here’s What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like 5 Years Ago

What’s your five-year goal? Where do you see yourself in five years?

We’ve all said, asked, or wondered these questions, but have you ever stopped to think about how much you’ve really changed in the past five years?

While we don’t have any pictures of you (and we know you don’t want to see what we look like) we do have photos of some of your favorite celebrities, and my, how they’ve changed. Some quite a lot.

Kylie Jenner went from a pretty innocent-looking teenage girl, to a new and improved version of her sister Kim. And Rihanna went from an edgy island chick to quite possibly the sexiest bad gyal on the planet.

We picked 20 of our favorite transformations, and went back five years in time to see exactly how they’ve changed.

Do you think their five-year plan came true? Let’s find out.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Now & Then: What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like In 2010 20 photos Launch gallery Now & Then: What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like In 2010 1. Kylie Jenner now in 2015. Source:Getty 1 of 20 2. Kylie Jenner then in 2010. Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Beyonce now in 2015. Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. Beyonce then in 2010. Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. Miley Cyrus now in 2015. Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. Miley Cyrus then in 2010. Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. Rihanna now in 2015. Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. Rihanna then in 2010. Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. Kanye West now in 2015. Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. Kanye West then in 2010. Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. Kevin Hart now in 2015. Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. Kevin Hart then in 2010. Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. Lil Wayne now in 2015. Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. Lil Wayne then in 2010. Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. Khloe Kardashian now in 2015. Source:Getty 15 of 20 16. Khloe Kardashian then in 2010. Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. Jaden Smith now in 2015. Source:Getty 17 of 20 18. Jaden Smith then in 2010. Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. Kendrick Lamar now in 2015. Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. Kendrick Lamar then in 2010. Source:Getty 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Now & Then: What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like In 2010 Now & Then: What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like In 2010

The 5-Year Plan: Here’s What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like 5 Years Ago was originally published on globalgrind.com