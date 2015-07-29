Music NOW
Is Dr. Dre Dropping A New Album This Weekend?

The hip-hop Gods might be answering fan prayers, as Dr. Dre is reportedly set to drop new music this Saturday.

Ice Cube did an interview this week with Power 99, where he talked all about the upcoming Straight Outta Compton biopic that releases on August 14th.

In the process of discussing the movie, the veteran rapper also revealed that Dre will be releasing an album based on the biopic film, and something could drop as early as this Saturday.

Cube told the hosts, “Dre is dropping an album inspired by the Compton movie. He’s dropping something on August 1.”

He continued, “It’s mega, it’s Dr. Dre, it’s what everybody’s been waiting for. It’s definitely a dope record, and he’s dropping it all on the same day.”

There’s a high chance that Dre will be premiering the new music on his Beats 1 radio show, Pharmacy, for Apple Music this Saturday, so keep a look out.

How hype are you for new Dre music? Be sure to watch the full interview with Ice Cube above.

Is Dr. Dre Dropping A New Album This Weekend? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Biopic , Dr.Dre , ice cube , New Album , Straight Outta Compton

Playlist
