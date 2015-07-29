Entertainment News
Extra Butter: “Vacation” Star Ed Helms Reveals His Dream Kanye Remix

Your summer Vacation is getting an early jump on the weekend.

The reboot of the 1983 classic, National Lampoon’s Vacation starring Chevy Chase, is in theaters today. In it, Ed Helms plays a grown up Rusty Griswold, who gets the bright idea to take his family on a road trip to Wally World just like his father did when he was younger.

And like the original, it’s a wild ride of mayhem, sex, and poo, as costars Christina Applegate, Skyler Gisondo, and Steele Stebbins come along for the fun.

On this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla, I talk to the cast about all the fun they had making this movie. The kids (Steele and Skyler) go at it during the whole film, with younger Steele bullying his big brother and cursing a lot. Like all kids, the 11-year-old says he leaped at the opportunity to have a potty mouth.

The cast also talks about the awful “Hot Springs” scene, which was actually very cold and muddy. And Ed reveals exactly how he would remix a Kanye song. 

Check out this week’s Extra Butter above.

Kanye West is a special kind of guy. You can love him or hate him, but either way, you're always interested in what he has to say. But despite all the Twitter rants and outbursts, surprisingly there are still some things that we don't know about Yeezy. Check out these random, wacky fact about pre-Saint Pablo Kanye.

Extra Butter: “Vacation” Star Ed Helms Reveals His Dream Kanye Remix was originally published on globalgrind.com

