Late Night News Recap: Fetty Wap Hits A Huge Chart Milestone, New Trailer For ‘Night Before’ & More!

Fetty Wap Visits Music Choice

Fetty Wap has landed himself another accomplishment on his building career list, and it goes along with Eminem. The Paterson hip-hop artist is now the first rapper in 5 years to land three of his singles, “My Way,” “Trap Queen,” and “679,” on Billboard’s Top 20 chart. The last person to do so was Eminem in 2010. [Hot New Hip-Hop]

The newest trailer for Seth Rogen‘s holiday movie, Night Before, has hit the web, and the film is sure to bring us tons of laughs. Starring the likes of Seth, Anthony Mackie, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, they trio decides to end their tradition of getting together for Christmas Eve with  a bang. [GossipCop]

Paradise graced ears last year with his debut mixtape, Keys To Paradise, and now he’s is back with his next single called “Stay Down” for his growing fan base. The Yonkers MC spits some deep rhymes on the somber, Mazen Ali-produced track, speaking of his journey facing struggle on his way to success. [Life Of Paradise]

Cara Delevingne can handle anything, even an awkward interview, which she proved during a sit-down with Good Morning Sacramento. The model and actress spoke with the morning show at the junket for Paper Towns, where the interviewer seemed to grill her for no apparent reason. The results are hilarious. [E! News]

Post Malone is making his rounds more and more in the hip-hop scene, and now we’re getting a better taste of the rapper as a person. Young & Reckless follows the Dallas MC as he shares his journey to the top, describing his thoughts on getting co-signs from the likes of Jay Z, as well as making a big move to Los Angeles. [Youtube]

