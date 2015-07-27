National
REST IN PEACE: Bobbi Kristina Brown Dead At 22

Bobbi Kristina Brown died late Sunday evening at Peachtree Christian Hospice in Duluth, Georgia.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, who was found unresponsive in her bathtub back in January, was surrounded by her closest friends and family at the time of her passing.

The Houston family released a statement to ET, saying:

“She is finally at peace in the arms of God. We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months.”

TMZ reports that Pat Houston and Bobby Brown decided to withdraw her medications.

Ultimately, Pat Houston and Bobby — co-guardians for Bobbi Kristina — had to make the decision to withdraw medications. It was a rare moment of agreement for the Browns and Houstons … who had battled about BK’s condition throughout her hospitalization.

After two months in hospice, speculations were made about the status of Bobbi Kristina’s health, which Bobby Brown responded to by filing for guardianship of his daughter’s estate. 

This sad news comes just 3 years after Whitney Houston’s untimely passing. May Bobbi Kristina rest in peace.

Source: ET Online, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

REST IN PEACE: Bobbi Kristina Brown Dead At 22 was originally published on globalgrind.com

