WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HIP-POP: John Stamos Returns To The “Fuller House” Set Following Rehab Stint, & MORE!

After his recent stint in rehab, John Stamos has officially returned to the Fuller House set. Fans quickly lost their minds after he shared a photo from outside of his trailer. Why, you ask?

He still looks just like the Uncle Jesse we grew up with as a kid. We’re glad to see John is back on the right track. Check him out in the Instagram pic above.

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff is officially hitched!

The tv personality married his 24-year-old fiancée in front of almost 200 guests on Saturday afternoon, PEOPLE reports.

The site goes on to dish:

The pair said ‘I do’ outside on the Roloff family farm, the same place his brother and best man Jeremy had  his wedding last September.

“It’s a big day,” Roloff told PEOPLE ahead of his nature-themed, traditional ceremony. “We’re marrying, coming together, committing ourselves to one another for a lifetime in front of all of our family and friends. We’re just super excited!”

Mazel Tov! Check out their wedding photos here.

It turns out that Ant-Man is Pixel‘s biggest competition in the box office, as “estimates have it pegged as being number one for the Friday-Saturday-Sunday timeframe.”

From Gossip Cop:

The Marvel movie, which topped the box office after its debut last week, is aiming for $25.6 million. That would beat Pixels’ $23.7 million opening.

There’s nothing wrong with some friendly competition…

SOURCE: PEOPLE, Gossip Cop

