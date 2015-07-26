Music NOW
Home

Kanye West “All Day/I Feel Like That” (NEW VIDEO)

Leave a comment

Kanye West finally unveils the official video to his track All Day/I Feel Like That.”

‘Ye and director Steve McQueen debuted the video at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Friday evening. It was more than just a music video showing; Kanye and Steve came to the museum to introduce and discuss the direction of the video in front of a very exclusive audience.

Luckily, someone from the audience snapped footage of the 9-minute video.

Kim Kardashian, Kayne West, Steve McQueen and LACMA Director and CEO Michael Govan attend LACMA Director's Conversation With Steve McQueen

There to support him was his beautiful wife Kim Kardashian, showing off her glorious baby bump.

Kim Kardashian, Kayne West, Steve McQueen and LACMA Director and CEO Michael Govan attend LACMA Director's Conversation With Steve McQueen

McQueen’s daughter Alex also came to support the event. Check out the video above and let us know what you think.

SOURCE: The YBF, Hip Hop-N-More | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Power 106 Presents Powerhouse

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

40 photos Launch gallery

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

Continue reading 40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

Kanye West is a special kind of guy. You can love him or hate him, but either way, you're always interested in what he has to say. But despite all the Twitter rants and outbursts, surprisingly there are still some things that we don't know about Yeezy. Check out these random, wacky fact about pre-Saint Pablo Kanye.

 

Kanye West “All Day/I Feel Like That” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

All Day , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , lacma , New Video , Steve McQueen

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close