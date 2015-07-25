Music NOW
Home

Overseas Love: Watch Chris Brown Go H.A.M To Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money”

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Chris Brown will always have a space for Rihanna in his heart, or so it seems.

The 26-year-old singer was recently stuck in the Philippines, but was super geeked as soon as he was able to hit the road again and get back to performing for fans. That energy carried over to a show Chris did in Macau, and needless to say, he had the crowd losing its mind.

Instagram Photo

RiRi’s infamous ex went hard in the paint to her latest hit “Bitch Better Have My Money” – so hard, you would’ve thought it was his song he was getting crazy to! When social media caught wind of Breezy showing Rihanna so much love, he also went ahead and made sure everyone knew that she would be his “homie 4 life.”

Instagram Photo

Who knew Chris’ love for #BBHMM rivaled ours? Watch him support the homie overseas above.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Overseas Love: Watch Chris Brown Go H.A.M To Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” was originally published on globalgrind.com

bbhmm , bitch better have my money , Chris Brown , dancing , performance , Rihanna

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close