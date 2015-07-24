Chris Brown Was Finally Allowed To Leave The Philippines, & He’s Pretty Geeked About It

Chris Brown is finally able to leave the Philippines.
The “Loyal” singer was barred from exiting the Southeast Asian country over a legal issue that said he owed $1 million to a concert promoter for a breach of contract stemming from a canceled New Year’s Eve concert last December.
Chris is free now, and happy to be out of Philippines, continuing his world tour. Last night, he took to Twitter to discuss the issue, but later deleted his tweet, which said:
“This is a very serious situation and someone needs to be held accountable for mixing my name up in all this. I’ve done nothing wrong!!!”
Earlier this morning, Breezy obtained an emigration certificate, which allowed the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Immigration to let him head on his way after being held in the country for three days.
Free Chris Brown!
SOURCE: Gossip Cop | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
