Quentin Miller Finally Responds: “I Am Not & Never Will Be A ‘Ghostwriter’ For Drake”

Twitter has been live AF this past week after Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift had it out (and patched it up) and Meek Mill tweeted about Drake so many times, that people thought he was hacked.

Why would Meek Mill do the most to tarnish our beloved Champagne Papi’s reputation, you may ask? Good question. He went off Tuesday evening, accusing Drizzy of not writing his own rhymes.

Stop comparing drake to me too…. He don't write his own raps! That's why he ain't tweet my album because we found out! 😁 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 22, 2015

In his transparent dissatisfaction with Drake’s lack of tweeting about his new album, Meek sure made up for it with tweets for days.

HOT 97 even questioned the validity of Meek’s tweets, and he had an answer for them.

Yall chill too…. Yall kinda on the list too! RT @HOT97: About what time you think Meek Mill is going to announce he's hacked? — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 22, 2015

The ultimate insult? Meek using Drake’s very own lyrics to protest him:

I pray the real live forever and all the fake get exposed! 🙏 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 22, 2015

Meek, the savage that he is, even offered the name of said alleged ghostwriter: Quentin Miller. (You can read all about him here.)

Many have come to Drake’s defense, including his producer Noah ’40’ Shebib in his own string of tweets. Today, we have word from Quentin Miller himself.

Miller took to his Tumblr to say the following:

Winter 2014… I was just another guy working a job he hated with a passion for music…. And somehow found myself on the phone with One of my idols.. i told him i worked in a bakery and his exact words were “Fuck that, your destined for greatness”… Hearing that from someone that I’ve been studying since 2009, bar for bar…. Theres no way to describe that.. Most of the project was done before i came in the picture.. i remember him playing it for me for the first time thinking “Why am I here?” like.. what does he need me for?? The answer is.. Nothing… I watched this man piece together words in front of me… I watched him write/ replace bars 2- 3 at a time on 6pm in NY.. I witnessed him light up, go in and freestyle madonna…. I took notes from the best in the game…. I remember him Showing me the thank you notes in NY before the album dropped.. Showing me the QM, telling me they put me on the credits (Ghostwritter???) … He attached my name to something that touched the world.. When nobody would pay attention, drake saw something in me and reached out… Of all people… drizzy.. Two artist in exact opposite spaces in their career.. We came together and made something special.. I am not and never will be a “ghostwriter” for drake.. Im proud to say that we’ve collaborated .. but i could never take credit for anything other than the few songs we worked on together .. Thats all i have to say on it.. back to this 1317 shit… – Q.M.

How ’bout now, Meek Mill?

