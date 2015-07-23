“I Missed The Point:” Taylor Swift Apologizes To Nicki Minaj & She Accepts

After this year’s MTV VMA nominations revealed her “Anaconda” video would not be considered for “Video of the Year,” Nicki Minaj made some very controversial, but necessary, points about Black women and Black bodies not being celebrated enough in pop culture.

Taylor Swift, a White woman with a very slim body who did get a nomination for said category, took Nicki’s comments personally, not realizing at the time that the point being made was so much bigger than any one person.

Tay is now apologizing. She tweeted this morning:

I thought I was being called out. I missed the point, I misunderstood, then misspoke. I’m sorry, Nicki. @NICKIMINAJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2015

And her apology was accepted:

That means so much Taylor, thank you. @taylorswift13 ❤️❤️❤️ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 23, 2015

While Taylor recognizes the mistake she made, her good friend Ed Sheeran does not. His comments on the situation (via The Daily Telegraph) went like this:

“I think everyone knows that Taylor has done nothing wrong in that situation. She didn’t nominate herself for the awards. She just made some good videos and people think they’re good…I think the Minaj point is a bit redundant…Her point is that you have to be skinny and white to get a Video of the Year nomination, but Beyoncé’s ‘7/11’ is in there, and that is celebrating the female figure in every form.”

Ed has always been considered a nice enough guy, but he stuck his foot in his mouth with this one. After his attempt to come to Tay’s rescue, this happened:

Ed Sheeran said Nicki Minaj’s VMAs race argument is “redundant” http://t.co/2H8R16IAAU pic.twitter.com/iqiB7VynNV — BuzzFeed UK (@BuzzFeedUK) July 23, 2015

@BuzzFeedUK I was making a point about body image and not race, whilst sticking up for a mate, I definitely said it wrong though, apologies — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) July 23, 2015

Though he’d like us to let him backtrack, Nicki’s argument obviously concerned both race and body image, as the topics are intertwined, and Ed blatantly commented on the impact of race in the industry.

Leave your thoughts below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Billboard, The Daily Telegraph | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

