LeBron James Signs Deal With Warner Bros. As Fans Speculate ‘Space Jam 2′

Lebron James at NBA All-Star Practice 2015

After killing his role starring alongside Amy Schumer in Trainwreck, LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment company have signed a deal with Warner Brothers.

The NBA superstar has inked a deal with the franchise, which will involve television, film, and digital content, and now tons of fans are speculating that the rumored Space Jam 2 idea with him could be on the way.

Chairman Kevin Tsujihara said of the deal:

“LeBron James has one of the most powerful, well-known brands in the world and we are excited to be in business with him and his partner, Maverick Carter, and SpringHill Entertainment,” said Warner Bros. chairman Kevin Tsujihara in a statement. “The combination of LeBron’s global media presence and Warner Bros.’ unmatched production and distribution expertise is a big win for fans everywhere.”

Alex Weprin of Capital New York tweeted on the news:

He also added:

Even though LeBron has denied any involvement in a sequel to the original film, Warner Bros. has reportedly filed from some new Space Jam-related trademarks this past month.

How would you feel about a Space Jam 2 with LeBron coming to fruition?

