LeBron James Signs Deal With Warner Bros. As Fans Speculate ‘Space Jam 2′

After killing his role starring alongside Amy Schumer in Trainwreck, LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment company have signed a deal with Warner Brothers.

The NBA superstar has inked a deal with the franchise, which will involve television, film, and digital content, and now tons of fans are speculating that the rumored Space Jam 2 idea with him could be on the way.

Chairman Kevin Tsujihara said of the deal:

“LeBron James has one of the most powerful, well-known brands in the world and we are excited to be in business with him and his partner, Maverick Carter, and SpringHill Entertainment,” said Warner Bros. chairman Kevin Tsujihara in a statement. “The combination of LeBron’s global media presence and Warner Bros.’ unmatched production and distribution expertise is a big win for fans everywhere.”

Alex Weprin of Capital New York tweeted on the news:

Warner Bros. filed new trademarks for “Space Jam” last month. Today announced deal with LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/WaZ33sXCsY — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) July 22, 2015

He also added:

Now… the new trademarks don’t cover moves (Warner Bros. already owns trademark for film) but could LeBron/Space Jam merch be coming? — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) July 22, 2015

Even though LeBron has denied any involvement in a sequel to the original film, Warner Bros. has reportedly filed from some new Space Jam-related trademarks this past month.

How would you feel about a Space Jam 2 with LeBron coming to fruition?

