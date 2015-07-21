Entertainment News
Fresh Start: Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom Finally Sign Divorce Papers, Koko Lands New Gig

Khloe Kardashian ended her relationship with Lamar Odom two years ago – and has had a couple of new boyfriends since doing so – but her attempts to move on were neither here nor there, because she and Lamar were technically still together on paper.

Today, it’s been reported that the two finally signed divorce papers, so Khloe is officially a free agent just in time for cuffing season.

An insider told Us Weekly:

“They saw each other when she was in Vegas and both signed the divorce documents together.”

Since leaving the troubled basketball player, Khloe has been romantically linked to both French Montana and most recently, another NBA star, James Harden. We’ll wait for the official announcement on which hunk she’s decided to cuddle with for the winter.

In more upbeat Koko news, the gym rat locked in a new talk show deal with FYI network. She made the announcement via Instagram today, appropriately sipping wine while dishing on her new gig, Kocktails with Khloe.

Koko definitely deserves the fresh start.

Fresh Start: Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom Finally Sign Divorce Papers, Koko Lands New Gig was originally published on globalgrind.com

