Entertainment News
Home

Watch Adam Sandler At A Loss For Words When Asked About “The Cosby Show”

Leave a comment

On Saturday, July 18th, I spoke with Adam Sandler about Chris Columbus’ new science-fiction comedy Pixels, in which Sandler stars as a nerdy video-game champ who saves the world from an alien invasion. As expected, the comedian had no trouble poking fun at himself, goofing off and cracking jokes in response to most of my questions. My last question, however, had him stumped.

Sandler appeared on The Cosby Show for four episodes as “Smitty” when he was just 18 years old. Many would say the performance jump-started his career, putting him on the map as a must-follow comedian of the late ’80s and early ’90s.

The Bill Cosby scandal has made headlines since sexual assault victims first decided to publicly share their stories, and practically no one has denied that the crimes Cosby committed for years of his career were absolutely horrific. Month after month, more and more television networks have pulled reruns of The Cosby Show off the air. However, with all the tragedy that Bill Cosby has caused in mind, his program also showcased and debuted several of the talented actors that now lead the television and film industries today.

I asked Sandler, does pulling The Cosby Show off TV detract from some of the show’s greatest accomplishments?

The comedian was at a loss for words saying, “I don’t have a good answer for that, but I understand both sides of it, but I don’t know what the right thing to do is.”

The show itself did a lot of good, but considering all we know about Bill Cosby, do you think The Cosby Show should still be aired on television?

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

9 photos Launch gallery

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

Continue reading 13 Celebrity Men Who’ve Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

Watch Adam Sandler At A Loss For Words When Asked About “The Cosby Show” was originally published on globalgrind.com

adam sandler , Bill Cosby , exclusive , Interview , Movies , Pixels , rape , Violence Against Women

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close