Watch Adam Sandler At A Loss For Words When Asked About “The Cosby Show”

On Saturday, July 18th, I spoke with Adam Sandler about Chris Columbus’ new science-fiction comedy Pixels, in which Sandler stars as a nerdy video-game champ who saves the world from an alien invasion. As expected, the comedian had no trouble poking fun at himself, goofing off and cracking jokes in response to most of my questions. My last question, however, had him stumped.

Sandler appeared on The Cosby Show for four episodes as “Smitty” when he was just 18 years old. Many would say the performance jump-started his career, putting him on the map as a must-follow comedian of the late ’80s and early ’90s.

The Bill Cosby scandal has made headlines since sexual assault victims first decided to publicly share their stories, and practically no one has denied that the crimes Cosby committed for years of his career were absolutely horrific. Month after month, more and more television networks have pulled reruns of The Cosby Show off the air. However, with all the tragedy that Bill Cosby has caused in mind, his program also showcased and debuted several of the talented actors that now lead the television and film industries today.

I asked Sandler, does pulling The Cosby Show off TV detract from some of the show’s greatest accomplishments?

The comedian was at a loss for words saying, “I don’t have a good answer for that, but I understand both sides of it, but I don’t know what the right thing to do is.”

The show itself did a lot of good, but considering all we know about Bill Cosby, do you think The Cosby Show should still be aired on television?

