Taylor Swift Responds To Nicki Minaj’s Tweets On Being Snubbed By MTV

Nicki Minaj and her fans are not happy after MTV released their nominations for the 2015 Video Music Awards earlier today.

The “Crying Game” MC took to her Twitter this afternoon to blast the music television network for snubbing her famous “Anaconda” music video from the big Video Of The Year category.

She just took to her Twitter continue her statements, with what appeared to be some shade at other nominations in the category:

If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

Oh but trust me. I’ll be on that stage to collect my awards for vid of the year. Feeling Myself & Anaconda. 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

QueenBey hit me about Anaconda after the IG snippet was released saying how much she loved it. She was also VERY hands on w/FeelingMyself 😊 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

I’m not always confident. Just tired. Black women influence pop culture so much but are rarely rewarded for it. https://t.co/2xOvJzBXJX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

Taylor Swift then chimed in on Nicki’s rant, feeling as though the tweets contained some shade that was directed at her:

@NICKIMINAJ I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015

Nicki then fired back:

Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn’t say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this. @taylorswift13 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

Taylor concluded with one more tweet:

@NICKIMINAJ If I win, please come up with me!! You’re invited to any stage I’m ever on. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015

Nicki also continued after Ryan Seacrest posted on the two’s exchange, claiming Nicki was taking “jabs” at Taylor:

Nothing I said had to do with Taylor. So what jabs? White media and their tactics. So sad. That’s what they want. https://t.co/AfcwoyDvpg — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

Ryan posted a headline of Taylor saying she loves & supports me. But not me saying the same to her. Lol. Their headline says I took a “jab”? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

I’m so glad u guys get to see how this stuff works. Taylor took her music off spotify and was applauded. We launched Tidal & were dragged. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

It will be interesting to see what happens at the awards on August 30th, and we know we’re definitely tuning in. What do you think of both women’s points?

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

