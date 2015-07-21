Music NOW
Taylor Swift Responds To Nicki Minaj’s Tweets On Being Snubbed By MTV

Nicki Minaj performs at 2015 X Games in Austin

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Nicki Minaj and her fans are not happy after MTV released their nominations for the 2015 Video Music Awards earlier today.

The “Crying Game” MC took to her Twitter this afternoon to blast the music television network for snubbing her famous “Anaconda” music video from the big Video Of The Year category.

She just took to her Twitter continue her statements, with what appeared to be some shade at other nominations in the category:

Taylor Swift then chimed in on Nicki’s rant, feeling as though the tweets contained some shade that was directed at her:

Nicki then fired back:

Taylor concluded with one more tweet:

Nicki also continued after Ryan Seacrest posted on the two’s exchange, claiming Nicki was taking “jabs” at Taylor:

It will be interesting to see what happens at the awards on August 30th, and we know we’re definitely tuning in. What do you think of both women’s points?

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

