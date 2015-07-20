Entertainment News
Caitlyn Jenner Reflects On ESPYs Honor: “The Toughest Part In The Speech Was My Kids”

Caitlyn Jenner is warming hearts across the globe more and more as she exposes her journey of becoming a woman.

The inspirational 65-year-old is fresh off of her Arthur Ashe Courage Award acceptance, and she seems to still be on cloud nine while reflecting on the big moment.

Caitlyn took to her blog earlier today to reflect on the major milestone, and gave a full break-down leading up to her taking the stage on live television with her fans.

She started off the post by revealing how Donatella Versace asked to design her dress, and even described her nerves:

Hi friends. What a week. Let me just start by saying, I’m so happy it’s over! What a relief.

Over the last month, I was so worried about what to wear. Donatella Versace reached out to me and said, “I want to do the dress.” I said, “I am SO in.” We started with designs; they made the dress in Italy. Her head dressmaker came over and we did two fittings to make sure we got it just absolutely perfect. It was like every fantasy of my life come true.

Getting glamorous for the ESPYs was a big process to go through, but it was amazing and so much fun. I really wanted to feel real comfortable up there (although there was a corset under that dress, so I don’t know how comfortable I was!). I wanted to feel good. I wanted to feel pretty. I wanted to be myself.

Caitlyn also talked about not wanting to watch the ESPYs show live, and how the speech was very difficult to get through, but the hardest part being her kids:

The toughest part in the speech was my kids. It was hard to look over there and see all of my children. As I said in the speech, I don’t want to hurt anybody. I just want to be myself. I barely got through that.

I was able to get off the stage without tripping and I went upstairs and had a party. All of my family and friends — oh, it was such a relief because it was over. I could relax at the party. It was just a wonderful moment.

We’re so proud of Caitlyn and her accomplishments thus far. Read her full post on her ESPYs experience here.

SOURCE: Caitlyn Jenner | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner Reflects On ESPYs Honor: “The Toughest Part In The Speech Was My Kids” was originally published on globalgrind.com

