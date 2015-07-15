Comedians Amy Schumer and Bill Hader are the stars of the new movie Trainwreck, hitting theaters this Friday.
In the hilarious film, Amy portrays a writer assigned a story on a renowned sports surgeon named Aaron, played by Hader. The issue arises when Amy’s habit of using men for her sexual whims backfires after she falls for the doctor.
The movie opens with an always-candid Amy having sex with a well-endowed man. I asked her about that scene and she told me it was inspired by a true story:
“I had an encounter of the third kind with a third leg, and I left because I didn’t want to be disfigured betwixt the legs,” she deadpanned.
Bill Hader also spoke about the audition for his character, and what it was like not having to tell the jokes for a change. Check out this week’s episode of Extra Butter above and go see Trainwreck tomorrow.
Watch Amy Schumer Ask A Male Reporter To See His Penis was originally published on globalgrind.com