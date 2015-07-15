Entertainment News
Home

Watch Amy Schumer Ask A Male Reporter To See His Penis

Leave a comment

Comedians Amy Schumer and Bill Hader are the stars of the new movie Trainwreck, hitting theaters this Friday.

In the hilarious film, Amy portrays a writer assigned a story on a renowned sports surgeon named Aaron, played by Hader. The issue arises when Amy’s habit of using men for her sexual whims backfires after she falls for the doctor.

The movie opens with an always-candid Amy having sex with a well-endowed man. I asked her about that scene and she told me it was inspired by a true story:

“I had an encounter of the third kind with a third leg, and I left because I didn’t want to be disfigured betwixt the legs,” she deadpanned.

Bill Hader also spoke about the audition for his character, and what it was like not having to tell the jokes for a change. Check out this week’s episode of Extra Butter above and go see Trainwreck tomorrow.

15 Pics Of Carly Aquilino Being Funny, Hot, & Having The Best Hair (PHOTOS)

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Pics Of Carly Aquilino Being Funny, Hot, & Having The Best Hair (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 15 Pics Of Carly Aquilino Being Funny, Hot, & Having The Best Hair (PHOTOS)

15 Pics Of Carly Aquilino Being Funny, Hot, & Having The Best Hair (PHOTOS)

Watch Amy Schumer Ask A Male Reporter To See His Penis was originally published on globalgrind.com

amy schumer , bill hader , exclusive , Extra Butter With BlogXilla , trainwreck , Vanessa Bayer

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close