Entertainment News
Home

All Of The Moments You Need To See From The 2015 ESPY Awards

Leave a comment
The 2015 ESPYS - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Tonight’s ESPY Awards is sure to go down in the history books as one of the most emotional, but it’s been worth our hearts being so touched.

There have been plenty of laughs as there have been tears, and so many incredible sports stars are being honored as they deserve for their high achievements.

From Caitlyn Jenner‘s courage, to Devon Still accepting an award for his daughter Leah, there are many moments that we can all learn from, and look up to.

See some of the best moments from tonight’s awards below.

Joel McHale opens up the 2015 ESPYs with a monologue that has cameos from Mo’Ne Davis, Russell Wilson, and jockey Victor Espinoza.

Ronda Rousey took a pretty big shot at Floyd Mayweather after winning the Best Fighter award, spilling on the red carpet, “I wonder how Floyd feels about being beat by a woman for once.” Yikes.

Devon Still shares the incredible journey of his 5-year-old daughter Leah Still’s battle with cancer. He accepted the Jimmy V. Perseverance Award on behalf of her, which was presented to him by LeBron James. There was probably not a dry eye in the house.

Caitlyn Jenner finally received her Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2015 ESPYs, with the support of her whole family, the Kardashians and Jenners, in the crowd.

Instagram Photo

Although Rob Kardashian was not in attendance, all of Caitlyn’s other children and step-children came to the awards to support her for her big night.

Ben Affleck presented Derek Jeter with the Icon Award.

LeBron James wins the Best Champion Performance Award and made a great acceptance speech.

Stephen Curry earned the award for Best Male Athlete, after earning the MVP this past NBA season.

He also got to honor Lauren Hill earlier in the evening, with a special 2015 ESPN Award.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

The 2015 ESPYS - Arrivals

Red Carpet Recap: 2015 ESPY Award Celebrity Arrivals

23 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Recap: 2015 ESPY Award Celebrity Arrivals

Continue reading Red Carpet Recap: 2015 ESPY Award Celebrity Arrivals

Red Carpet Recap: 2015 ESPY Award Celebrity Arrivals

All Of The Moments You Need To See From The 2015 ESPY Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

2015 ESPY Awards , 2015 espys , awards show , Caitlyn Jenner , devon still , espy , ESPYs , Lebron James , Mo’Ne Davis , moments , recap

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close