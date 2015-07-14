Music NOW
Kendrick Lamar Is Being Sued Over “The Blacker The Berry” Artwork

2015 BET Awards - Show

This is no bueno.

Kendrick Lamar may have to take a page right out of 50 Cent’s financial playbook after this lawsuit. The Compton rapper is currently being sued for his “The Blacker The Berry” single artwork.

Apparently, Kendrick Lamar didn’t get permission to use the iconic photo and photographer Giordano Cipriani is seeking damages. Filed on July 10, Giordano Cipriani is suing Top Dawg Entertainment, Interscope, and Aftermath for the use of the photo and seeking $150,000 for every time it was used. He also wants Kendrick Lamar to pay for his legal fees.

Someone definitely needs to get out their check book, because this is going to be expensive.

Hopefully, they’ll settle the suit before it gets too public.

Kendrick Lamar Is Being Sued Over “The Blacker The Berry” Artwork was originally published on globalgrind.com

