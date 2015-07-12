Entertainment News
MUVA’S MILFIN': Amber Rose Proves She’s Got The Best Post-Baby Bikini Body Of All Time

Amber Rose wants us to know she can kill shit at the drop of a dime.

The actress, model, and mom to 2-year-old Sebastian Thomaz hit Instagram with two jaw-dropping photos that left us intrigued. As Amber “enjoyed her Fit Tea” in a Naked Wardrobe swimsuit that fit impeccably, she made it clear she’s got one of the greatest post-baby bodies of all time.

Amber seems to be in great spirits lately as she raises her son and gets to know her new boy toy Machine Gun Kelly. Best of luck to you as you check out Muva #milfin’ in the photos above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

MUVA’S MILFIN': Amber Rose Proves She’s Got The Best Post-Baby Bikini Body Of All Time was originally published on globalgrind.com

