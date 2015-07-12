Music NOW
Trey Songz "About You" (NEW VIDEO)

If you’ve ever seen Trey Songz live in action or visited his Instagram page, then you know driving women crazy is something the singer is very talented at.

He just dropped his new video for Trigga: Reloaded cut “About You,” and it’s no surprise when all the sexiest ladies show up to a lavish hotel party thrown by Trigga. Needless to say, there’s tons of drinking, women wearing their tiniest bikinis, and dancing.

Up until security drops by and shuts everything down, Trey and his friends appear to be having a lot of fun. Watch the video above and leave your thoughts below.

