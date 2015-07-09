Music NOW
Beyonce & D.R.A.M. Hit The Studio To Hopefully Make More Happy Music For Queen Bey

Since the summer started, D.R.A.M.‘s smash hit song “Cha Cha” has quickly became a sensation in the music world, but he got the biggest co-sign ever from Beyonce.

The 4 singer posted a video of her dancing to the catchy track to her Instagram last month, stating that the song made her happy, and of course, took its popularity to the next level.

Now, the Hampton singer is getting the opportunity of a lifetime, as he got to hit up the studio with Queen Bey herself earlier today.

Posting a photo to his Instagram of the two posing in the studio, we can only hope that the two are working on some new fire, which we know will make Bey very happy if she can help it.

D.R.A.M. is definitely winning right now, and we can’t wait to see the magic that they’re hopefully creating.

