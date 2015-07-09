Entertainment News
Tyga’s Rumored Mistress, Transgender Actress Mia Isabella, Speaks Out On Cheating Accusations

Tyga

Tyga is in the middle of a media storm, as stories about his alleged relationship with transgender actress Mia Isabella continue to surface.

There was a slight possibility this would’ve all went away when the next big story hit in a few days, but then Tyga confused us all when his rep claimed the pictures of his penis in the leaked conversation with Mia are real, but the actual conversation isn’t. Really?

Instagram Photo

Now, the woman in question is speaking out as well, and we’re just going to go ahead and say, Tyga may not have been completely honest. But then again, he has a habit of not keeping it a buck when it comes to his relationships.

By the sound of it, Tyga had a thing for Mia. Here’s what she had to say in a statement to VH1:

“It’s very sad that the idea of a man loving a trans person has to be considered a scandal when all people are equal — love always wins doesn’t it? I live in a world in my mind where everything is a fairy tale of love. Saddening to see small-minded thoughts travel so quickly like wildfire not knowing if its true or not. It’s like wave crashing over me washing over me to see masses of humanity rise with pitch forks blindly following. Are we not all equal? Am I not an American with the right to love and live as I choose with whoever I choose? If a celebrated man loves a transgender woman or possibly did that’s news? It shouldn’t be news it should be normal for anyone and everyone to be allowed to love who they choose.”

She continued:

“This person is not the man that I love but I have loved a few incredible and celebrated men in my life. I live my live in the open courageous and brave in my truth. I’ve been blessed to live in a time where my freedom has allowed me to create the woman I am today in my own image. If only everyone could be so brave. Unconditional love is godlike spreading hate simply a set back for humanity itself.”

There you have it, people. Tyga is (allegedly) dating 17-year-old Kylie Jenner and was (allegedly) cheating on her, too. Leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: Just Jared | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

was originally published on globalgrind.com

