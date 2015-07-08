Music NOW
Home

Cool Ass Covers: Watch Jhene Aiko Sing Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” & “Lovely Day”

Leave a comment

Jhene Aiko is slowly making her way to the top of R&B lovers’ soul singers list, and she’s taken her display of skills to the next level.

In a new video posted to her Youtube page, the Sailing Souls singer did a sultry cover of Bill Withers‘ “Ain’t No Sunshine,” followed by his other legendary track “Lovely Day.”

Along with the covers, Jhene also wrote a letter about honoring the music veteran for his 77th birthday, where she wrote:

This month, for his 77th birthday (July 4), I want to pay homage to Bill Withers. Bill Wither’s music has been blessing my ears since I was a baby. I didn’t know it then and not until recently did I understand, that this man is responsible for some of the most beautiful, relatable, heart felt songs ever written. Bill is not only a genius songwriter, but an amazing singer and musician. The more research I do on Bill, the more I love him. Bill didn’t start creating music until he was in his 30’s, proving that there is no limit to what you are capable of. One of the things that inspires me the most about Bill is his attention to lyrics and storytelling. It wasn’t about his image, being flashy or putting on a “show”; it was about the song. No fluff, just pure feeling. It was about connecting. It was about the music. And it is still about the music.

In the beginning of the letter, she also wrote about honoring Tupac last month, and addressed some of the criticism she faced from her tribute photos.

Jhene signed off her letter stating, “Thank you Bill Withers for being so authentic. You are a true inspiration. Happy Birthday!!”

Watch Jhene’s amazing cover of Bill Withers in the video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Cool Ass Covers: Watch Jhene Aiko Sing Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” & “Lovely Day” was originally published on globalgrind.com

bill withers , cool ass covers , covers , Jhene Aiko

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close