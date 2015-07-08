Cool Ass Covers: Watch Jhene Aiko Sing Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” & “Lovely Day”

Jhene Aiko is slowly making her way to the top of R&B lovers’ soul singers list, and she’s taken her display of skills to the next level.

In a new video posted to her Youtube page, the Sailing Souls singer did a sultry cover of Bill Withers‘ “Ain’t No Sunshine,” followed by his other legendary track “Lovely Day.”

Along with the covers, Jhene also wrote a letter about honoring the music veteran for his 77th birthday, where she wrote:

This month, for his 77th birthday (July 4), I want to pay homage to Bill Withers. Bill Wither’s music has been blessing my ears since I was a baby. I didn’t know it then and not until recently did I understand, that this man is responsible for some of the most beautiful, relatable, heart felt songs ever written. Bill is not only a genius songwriter, but an amazing singer and musician. The more research I do on Bill, the more I love him. Bill didn’t start creating music until he was in his 30’s, proving that there is no limit to what you are capable of. One of the things that inspires me the most about Bill is his attention to lyrics and storytelling. It wasn’t about his image, being flashy or putting on a “show”; it was about the song. No fluff, just pure feeling. It was about connecting. It was about the music. And it is still about the music.

In the beginning of the letter, she also wrote about honoring Tupac last month, and addressed some of the criticism she faced from her tribute photos.

Jhene signed off her letter stating, “Thank you Bill Withers for being so authentic. You are a true inspiration. Happy Birthday!!”

Watch Jhene’s amazing cover of Bill Withers in the video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

