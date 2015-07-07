Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Game Gets Praises From Dr. Dre As He Hears ‘The Documentary 2′ In The Studio

Instagram Photo

The Game has been hard at work, grinding out the last touches of his highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Documentary 2, and he just got the biggest praise yet.

After having tons of your favorites hit the studio with him to either record a feature on the project, or just give it a listen, the Cali MC recently got the blessing from Dr. Dre, himself.

Instagram Photo

The veteran producer hit the studio with Game and his crew last night, where he listened to the album in full, and by the look on his face, we know that it’s going to be worth your listen after its release.

Dre previously executive produced Game’s first Documentary album back in 2005.

Instagram Photo

Game captioned one of the photos of them in the studio:

“Dre said this is the best hip hop album in the last 5 years at least…… & we still here 10 years later…. It’s still AFTERMATH & ain’t nothing after that #TheDocumentary2″

Instagram Photo

The Documentary 2 also has features from Kanye West, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, Just Blaze, Scott Storch, DJ Mustard, and Keyshia Cole.

See some of the photos and videos of Dre blessing Game’s album above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

The Game Throws A Star-Studded Masquerade-Themed Bash For His 35th Birthday

10 photos Launch gallery

The Game Throws A Star-Studded Masquerade-Themed Bash For His 35th Birthday

Continue reading The Game Throws A Star-Studded Masquerade-Themed Bash For His 35th Birthday

The Game Throws A Star-Studded Masquerade-Themed Bash For His 35th Birthday

The Game Gets Praises From Dr. Dre As He Hears ‘The Documentary 2′ In The Studio was originally published on globalgrind.com

album , Dr.Dre , the documentary 2 , The Game

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 8 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close