The Game Gets Praises From Dr. Dre As He Hears ‘The Documentary 2′ In The Studio

The Game has been hard at work, grinding out the last touches of his highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Documentary 2, and he just got the biggest praise yet.

After having tons of your favorites hit the studio with him to either record a feature on the project, or just give it a listen, the Cali MC recently got the blessing from Dr. Dre, himself.

The veteran producer hit the studio with Game and his crew last night, where he listened to the album in full, and by the look on his face, we know that it’s going to be worth your listen after its release.

Dre previously executive produced Game’s first Documentary album back in 2005.

Game captioned one of the photos of them in the studio:

“Dre said this is the best hip hop album in the last 5 years at least…… & we still here 10 years later…. It’s still AFTERMATH & ain’t nothing after that #TheDocumentary2″

The Documentary 2 also has features from Kanye West, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, Just Blaze, Scott Storch, DJ Mustard, and Keyshia Cole.

See some of the photos and videos of Dre blessing Game’s album above.

