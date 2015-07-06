National
Bill Cosby Admitted To Getting Quaaludes To Give To Women For Sex Back In 2005

Documents have been obtained by The Associate Press that reveal Bill Cosby admitting to acquiring quaaludes back in 2005, with the intention of giving them to women for sex.

According to the outlet, the documents report that the comedian said that he gave out the sedative to at least one woman, as well as “other people.”

The deposition involving Cosby explains that the woman, and a second woman, testified that they knowingly took the quaaludes from him in the same case in 2005. Later in the deposition, Cosby also admits to giving the woman three half-pills of Benadryl

The lawsuit was reportedly settled under “confidential terms” in 2006, as the site states:

Cosby settled that lawsuit under confidential terms in 2006. His lawyers in the Philadelphia case did not immediately return phone calls Monday. Constand consented to be identified but did not want to comment, her lawyer said Monday.

Cosby, 77, has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct, including allegations by many that he drugged and raped them in incidents dating back more than four decades. Cosby has never been criminally charged, and most of the accusations are barred by statutes of limitations.

Cosby, giving sworn testimony in the lawsuit accusing him of sexual assaulting Constand at his home in Pennsylvania in 2005, said he got seven quaalude prescriptions in the 1970s. The lawyer for Constand asked if he had kept the sedatives through the 1990s — after they were banned — but was frustrated by objections from Cosby’s lawyer.

To read more on Bill Cosby’s 2005 deposition, head over to The Associate Press.

