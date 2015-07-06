Uncategorized
Did Scott Disick Cheat on Kourtney Kardashian!?

Hope you had a great 4th of July weekend, Scott Disick! You may now never be getting back the woman who puts up with your crap, Kourtney Kardashian.

Us Weekly is reporting Scott Disick spent the weekend with his ex girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, in France over the holiday weekend. They were seen on a yacht together there are even pictures of them getting very comfortable with each other. Needless to say, Kourtney is outraged and kicked him out of the house…again.

Via Us Weekly, Kardashian is done this time and is completely over Disick’s erratic behavior. Question now…is this for real or just for ratings? What would you do if you were Kourtney?

https://www.yahoo.com/celebrity/news/kourtney-kardashian-splits-from-scott-disick-after-he-s-caught-partying-with-ex-girlfriend-chloe-bartoli-165753611.html

