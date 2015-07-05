Entertainment News
Jason Pierre-Paul Reportedly Suffers A Serious Hand Injury From Fireworks Accident

New York Giants v St. Louis Rams

Source: Michael Thomas / Getty

Giants fans and teammates are spending the day after Independence Day holding their breath.

Andy Slater of Miami’s WINZ tweeted that Jason Pierre-Paul severely injured his hand from fireworks. https://twitter.com/AndySlater/status/617785024302194688

Another report has a particularly horrific account of Pierre-Paul’s injuries.

This is potentially bad news for a Giants team who’s coming off a rough season. Pierre-Paul is one of their premier pass rushers, and his play toward the later half of the 2011 season — to be more specific, this one — helped pushed the Giants in their last Super Bowl run. Plus, this could be potentially be life-altering for Pierre-Paul if there’s any truth to the above details.

UPDATE: Fortunately, it doesn’t look like the hand injury is life-threatening.

Jason Pierre-Paul Reportedly Suffers A Serious Hand Injury From Fireworks Accident was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Giants , Jason Pierre-Paul

