Watch Amber Rose’s 2-Year-Old Son Sebastian Use The Word “Translucent” Effortlessly

Instagram Photo

The Bash is super smart for his age.

Wiz Khalifa‘s mini-me was spotted showing off his love for big words in an adorable video for the ‘Gram. Muva – the milfiest mother of them all, by the way – taught Sebastian the word “translucent” and he used it flawlessly.

Amber asks her son “Pumpkin, what color is the jelly fish at the aquarium?” The Bash responds with “The ghost jellies,” and then follows up by telling his mom “They’re translucent!”

It’s just way too cute. Check out Muva and The Bash spending quality time together during the holiday weekend above.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram

