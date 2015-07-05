Music NOW
Home

RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Drake Shuts The 2015 Wireless Festival Stage Down, Lebron James’ Mom Has Hip-Hop Beef, & MORE!

Leave a comment

Drake is back with a vengeance, as he hit the 2015 Wireless Festival in London on Friday night with a 90-minute set. He performed fan-favorite after fan-favorite, leaving no doubt in our minds that Finsbury Park was definitely the place to be this weekend. ICYMI, Watch Drizzy shut shit down here. [The YBF]

Lebron James may find himself in the middle of some hip-hop beef soon and it’s all because of his mom’s rapper boyfriend. According to reports, 33-year-old Lambo threw shots at Flo Rida for “stealing [his] shit” and more. Get the tea here. [TMZ

TDE artist Jay Rock dropped a new track titled “Gumbo.” Give his latest a listen and let us know what you think. [MissInfo

Young Thug dropped another three songs from his Slime Season mixtape. Listen to “First Up,” “LIKE,” and “Calling Your Name” here. [Complex]

Will Smith still has a thing for music, even after all these years. The famed entertainer revealed that he’s been in the studio working on new music with Drake. We can’t wait to hear what they come up with together. Read all about it here. [HipHopDx]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Drake courtside, Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets game

25 Of Drake's Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

18 photos Launch gallery

25 Of Drake's Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

Continue reading 25 Of Drake’s Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

25 Of Drake's Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Drake Shuts The 2015 Wireless Festival Stage Down, Lebron James’ Mom Has Hip-Hop Beef, & MORE! was originally published on globalgrind.com

2015 wireless festival , Drake , Jay Rock , lebron , new music , Slime Season , TDE , Young Thug

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close