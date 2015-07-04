WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HIP-POP: Malia Obama’s Cool New “Girls” Internship, Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris Put Their Love On Full Display, & MORE!

Malia Obama hangs with Lena Dunham on the set of “Girls” in Brooklyn http://t.co/dABScnN7yS pic.twitter.com/pW7PWBPWO5 — Page Six (@PageSix) July 3, 2015

Malia Obama is most definitely one of the coolest girls around – why not add a super cool internship to her resumé?

President Obama‘s eldest daughter will be interning for Lena Dunham on the set of Girls this summer. TheYBF dishes:

Malia Obama, who turns 17-years-old on Independence Day, will be calling Lena Dunham her boss this summer. The fab teen was just spotted hanging out on the Williamsburg set (at Aurora Ristorante) of HBO’s “Girls.” We’re told she will be behind the camera…not in front of it.

Check out the photo of Malia earning her stripes above. Season 5 of Girls premieres in 2016.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are a gorgeous couple.

The pair kicked off their July 4th weekend together and in the spirit of cute coupledom and dope companionship, Taylor shared photos of their outing with friends. Gigi Hadid, Serayah, and more were spotted chillin’ with Tay Tay and bae.

Check out a couple photos above. Those two are definitely in love.

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most outspoken celebrities out, and we love it.

Most recently, the model and wife to John Legend called Donald Trump a “fucking idiot.” She also let it be known that she’d say that in front of everybody. We believe her. Check out the video of Chrissy talking politics while arriving at LAX here.

SOURCE: TheYBF

