Music NOW
Home

Eminem “Phenomenal” (NEW VIDEO)

Leave a comment

https://dailymotion.com/video/k4Cye5FoIIcuUWbRTAy

Eminem comes through with an action-packed video for “Phenomenal.”

The visual starts off with the Detroit rapper waking up in a hospital. Em is then seen running for his life by way of several different vehicles, including a car, helicopter, and even a flaming motorcycle.

The short film ends with Eminem falling through the city and linking up with Dr. Dre on stage. “Phenomenal” premiered exclusively on Apple Music. The track will also be featured on Southpaw‘s soundtrack, which features more from Eminem, as well as SlaughterhouseAction Bronson, and more.

Watch the video above and let us know what you think.

SOURCE: Miss Info | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Interscope, Shady Records, DailyMotion

Power 106 Presents Powerhouse

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

40 photos Launch gallery

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

Continue reading 40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

Kanye West is a special kind of guy. You can love him or hate him, but either way, you're always interested in what he has to say. But despite all the Twitter rants and outbursts, surprisingly there are still some things that we don't know about Yeezy. Check out these random, wacky fact about pre-Saint Pablo Kanye.

Eminem “Phenomenal” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

eminem , music video , Phenomenal , Southpaw soundtrack

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close