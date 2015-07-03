Kendrick Lamar Responds To Geraldo Rivera: “This Is Our Music”

Geraldo Rivera knows how to ruffle feathers, and he’s certainly raised eye brows in the hip-hop community with his comments on Kendrick Lamar‘s BET Awards performance.

The news host recently slammed the TDE rapper’s performance for his new single “Alright,” where he claimed that it gives off “the wrong message” and it was “so counterproductive.”

Kendrick met up with TMZ Live, where he responded to the statements:

“This is our music. This is us expressing ourselves. Rather [than] going out here and doing the murders myself, I want to express myself in a positive light the same way other artists are doing. Not going out in the streets, go in the booth and talking about the situation and hoping these kids can find some type of influence on it in a positive manner. Coming from these streets and coming from these neighborhoods, we’re taking our talents and putting ’em inside the studio.”

He also stated that the line, “we hate po-po,” was taken out of context, and that Geraldo only focused on one line, rather than the song’s full message.

See Kendrick’s full response here.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" (PHOTOS) 7 photos Launch gallery Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" (PHOTOS) 1. Kendrick Lamar’s surprise performance at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend" at Espace in New York on Saturday. 1 of 7 2. OXYGEN host Susie Castillo looked stunning in MLV and Alberto Parada jewelry at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” sponsored by AQUAhydrate in New York on Saturday. 2 of 7 3. Alyssa Milano looked stunning at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” sponsored by Patron Tequila, AQUAhydrate, and Touch by Alyssa Milano. 3 of 7 4. Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri posed for a quick picture at Talent Resources Sports MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” sponsored by Patron Tequila and Wonderful Pistachios at Espace in New York. 4 of 7 5. Taye Diggs was all smiles at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” sponsored by Philippe Chow and Patron Tequila in New York on Saturday. 5 of 7 6. Travis McCoy enjoyed the evening with a group a friends sipping on Patron specialty mixed drinks at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend." 6 of 7 7. Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow posed for a quick picture at MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” presented by Talent Resources Sports sponsored by Patron Tequila and AQUAhydrate on Saturday. 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” (PHOTOS) Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" (PHOTOS)

Kendrick Lamar Responds To Geraldo Rivera: “This Is Our Music” was originally published on globalgrind.com