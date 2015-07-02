National
Los Angeles County District Attorney Rejects Diddy’s UCLA Assault Case

The 2011 Jackie Robinson Foundation Awards Gala - Reception

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

Diddy has earned a win after assaulting his son Justin‘s UCLA assistant football coach, as the L.A. District Attorney has rejected the case.

According to TMZ, this means that the music mogul will not face any felony charges for the case, as the D.A. office found it too weak to be a case of a felony.

This doesn’t mean he’s out of hot water yet, since the site states:

We’ve learned the case will be referred to the L.A. City Attorney, which could file misdemeanor charges against the mogul.

TMZ broke the story, Diddy was arrested last month after getting into a fight with his son’s UCLA football strength and  conditioning coach. UCLA cops arrested him for felony aggravated assault and making terrorist threats.

The City Attorney will decide if the case with Diddy warrants prosecution for a lesser offense, which will reportedly most likely be a misdemeanor assault.

We will keep you updated on the details of this case as they come in.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Los Angeles County District Attorney Rejects Diddy’s UCLA Assault Case was originally published on globalgrind.com

assault , diddy , District Attorney , los angeles , UCLA

