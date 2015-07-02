Music NOW
DeJ Loaf Feat. Big Sean “Back Up” (NEW MUSIC)

DeJ Loaf has been doing her thing inside the studio over the past year, and her new music grind isn’t letting up anytime soon.

The “Try Me” female MC just dropped her brand new track “Back Up,” where she teams up with Big Sean to bring some double Detroit trouble to the song’s sound.

Warning her haters and those coming at her from all over to back up off her, DeJ lets us know what will happen if we cross her, as Sean gets aggressive for his accompanying verse.

Listen to the two Detroit natives go head-to-head on the new track below.

