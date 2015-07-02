MAZEL TOV! Tamera Mowry-Housley & Husband Adam Housley Welcome Baby Girl

Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley have officially welcomed their second child into the world.
A baby girl, born at 2:54 p.m. on Wednesday and weighing in at 10 lbs., 2 oz, Tamera certainly had her work cut out for her, but was able to deliver little Ariah Talea Housley safely. The 36-year-old mom of two told PEOPLE that she and her hubby are overjoyed:
“We are beyond overjoyed and blessed with our beautiful baby girl. Aden already made a welcome video for her.”
Adam kept his social media followers up to date:
Sister Tia Mowry tweeted her joy:
We can only imagine how cute Ariah is and seeing as the happy couple already has a son together, Aden John Tanner, a daughter is the perfect addition. Hopefully, we’ll see some photos soon.
Mazel Tov!
SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
