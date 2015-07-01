Music NOW
Watch Eminem’s “Phenomenal” Video Teaser

Eminem

Apple Music is here and ready to take over the world.

All eyes were on Apple Music yesterday, and they enlisted the talents of Eminem to promote their new streaming service. To help with the roll-out, Eminem shot an action-packed video for his Southpaw contribution “Phenomenal.”

The Detroit rapper released the record a few weeks back, and shot a visual for the song while visiting Japan. No word on when fans will see the full version of the “Phenomenal” video, but if Apple Music is anything like Jay Z’s TIDAL, you may have to be a subscriber to the new music service.

The soundtrack for boxing movie Southpaw features Eminem, Slaughterhouse, Gwen Stefani, PRhyme, Bad Meets Evil, and Action Bronson. Cop it for yourself on July 20.

Watch Em’s action-packed teaser up top.

