Watch Eminem’s “Phenomenal” Video Teaser

Apple Music is here and ready to take over the world.

All eyes were on Apple Music yesterday, and they enlisted the talents of Eminem to promote their new streaming service. To help with the roll-out, Eminem shot an action-packed video for his Southpaw contribution “Phenomenal.”

The Detroit rapper released the record a few weeks back, and shot a visual for the song while visiting Japan. No word on when fans will see the full version of the “Phenomenal” video, but if Apple Music is anything like Jay Z’s TIDAL, you may have to be a subscriber to the new music service.

The soundtrack for boxing movie Southpaw features Eminem, Slaughterhouse, Gwen Stefani, PRhyme, Bad Meets Evil, and Action Bronson. Cop it for yourself on July 20.

Hey Marshall, you film an action movie and not tell us? @Eminem's #Phenomenal vid coming soon http://t.co/ynk2wDIdJI https://t.co/k52ipzcqkZ — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 30, 2015

Watch Em’s action-packed teaser up top.

SOURCE: Twitter

15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS) 15 photos Launch gallery 15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS) 1. Eminem with the flaps rolled up. 1 of 15 2. Eminem repping his D12 crew. Orange durag on deck. 2 of 15 3. You know Em was rocking his durag while at the BET Awards in 2006. 3 of 15 4. Eminem - fitted hat = Eminem with just a durag. 4 of 15 5. Eminem in the "Sing For the Moment" video. 5 of 15 6. Eminem when he was packing the pounds. 6 of 15 7. The durag + sleeveless white tee was never a good look, B. 7 of 15 8. Eminem thinks hard and long in his durag. 8 of 15 9. Leather vests were also never a good look. 9 of 15 10. Em with the classic all-black durag. 10 of 15 11. Look how cool he looks. 11 of 15 12. Eminem wore a durag. To the Grammys. 12 of 15 13. Nowadays, Em doesn't rock the durag like he used to. 13 of 15 14. Eminem's durags come in various color. 14 of 15 15. Let us never forget the durag-wearing Eminem. 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS) 15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

Watch Eminem’s “Phenomenal” Video Teaser was originally published on globalgrind.com