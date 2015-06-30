Kendrick Lamar “Alright” (NEW VIDEO)

Kendrick Lamar is trying to uplift and inspire the world – and he’s doing a bomb-ass job.

The 28-year-old TDE rapper just hit us with his new video for “Alright,” a heartfelt song about Kendrick wanting to get away from all of his problems. Convincing himself – and us, for that matter – that everything has to be alright in the end, K. Dot begins by giving us several black-and-white visuals of real-world issues that aren’t going anywhere anytime soon in this Collin Tilley and The Little Homies-directed video.

Kendrick also just won the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist nod during this weekend’s BET Awards, and kicked off the show with this same joint, which he performed with a flourishing American flag in the background.

In case somehow you haven’t heard it, “Alright” appears on Kendrick’s second studio album, To Pimp A Butterfly. Watch Kendrick quite literally rise above it all in the visual up top and leave your thoughts below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

2015 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals 31 photos Launch gallery 2015 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals 1. Fabolous and Kelly Rowland hit the carpet. Source:Getty 1 of 31 2. Big Sean kept it casual. Source:Getty 2 of 31 3. Kendrick Lamar was cool in his striped tribal shirt and simple black jeans. Source:Getty 3 of 31 4. Nicki Minaj got glam in all black. Source:Getty 4 of 31 5. Brandy got playful in this black and gray number. Source:Getty 5 of 31 6. Michael Ealy was handsome in tan. Source:Getty 6 of 31 7. Christina Milian looked amazing in this pantsuit. Source:Getty 7 of 31 8. Amber Rose and Blac Chyna were white hot in these coordinated ensembles. Source:Getty 8 of 31 9. Hey, Michael B. Jordan! Source:Getty 9 of 31 10. Ciara and Russell Wilson made their first red carpet debut as a couple. Source:Getty 10 of 31 11. Love Wins. Source:Getty 11 of 31 12. "Empire" star Bryshere Y. Gray got bold with color. Source:Getty 12 of 31 13. Morris Chestnut looked dapper as always. Source:Getty 13 of 31 14. Gabrielle Union looked flawless! Source:Getty 14 of 31 15. Janelle Monae maintained her classic beauty. Source:Getty 15 of 31 16. Angela Simmons graced the carpet in a mini dress. Source:Getty 16 of 31 17. Michelle Williams looked like royalty in green. Source:Getty 17 of 31 18. Host Tracee Ellis Ross brought the heat in this white number. Source:Getty 18 of 31 19. Chris Brown kept it fun in shorts. Source:Getty 19 of 31 20. Diggy Simmons chatted with Terrence J. Source:Getty 20 of 31 21. Naturi Naughton looked amazing in this printed dress. Source:Getty 21 of 31 22. Cheese! Source:Getty 22 of 31 23. Lisa Raye stayed true to her white obsession. Source:Getty 23 of 31 24. Flo-Rida and Natalie Rose. Source:Getty 24 of 31 25. La La Anthony played with prints. Source:Getty 25 of 31 26. Bobby Valentino hit the carpet. Source:Getty 26 of 31 27. Laverne Cox slayed in this pantsuit. Source:Getty 27 of 31 28. Letoya Luckett came through. Source:Getty 28 of 31 29. Lil Mama rocked a pantsuit. Source:Getty 29 of 31 30. Brittany Daniel graced the carpet. Source:Getty 30 of 31 31. Nicole Ari Parker looked beautiful in her white gown. Source:Getty 31 of 31 Skip ad Continue reading 2015 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals 2015 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Kendrick Lamar “Alright” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com