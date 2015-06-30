Music NOW
Kendrick Lamar “Alright” (NEW VIDEO)

Kendrick Lamar is trying to uplift and inspire the world – and he’s doing a bomb-ass job.

The 28-year-old TDE rapper just hit us with his new video for “Alright,” a heartfelt song about Kendrick wanting to get away from all of his problems. Convincing himself – and us, for that matter – that everything has to be alright in the end, K. Dot begins by giving us several black-and-white visuals of real-world issues that aren’t going anywhere anytime soon in this Collin Tilley and The Little Homies-directed video.

Kendrick also just won the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist nod during this weekend’s BET Awards, and kicked off the show with this same joint, which he performed with a flourishing American flag in the background.

In case somehow you haven’t heard it, “Alright” appears on Kendrick’s second studio album, To Pimp A Butterfly. Watch Kendrick quite literally rise above it all in the visual up top and leave your thoughts below.

